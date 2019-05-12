Compensation board recommends three percent increase

COUNTY – The Shelby County Compensation Board has recommended a three percent across-the-board salary increase for elected officials and their deputies for the 2019-20 fiscal year, following a meeting of the board November 13.

The county’s board of supervisors, who have the ultimate decision on pay raises for elected officials, will make a decision on the recommendation during its budgeting process for the next fiscal year. The board can lower the raise recommendation, but cannot increase it.