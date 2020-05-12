Compensation Board says three percent
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Compensation Board has recommended a three percent, across-the-board raise for elected officials for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a number the county’s board of supervisors approved this week, except for themselves.
The supervisors voted unanimously to give themselves a lower two percent raise, but approved the compensation board’s recommendation of three percent for all other elected officials.
