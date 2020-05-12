Home / Home

Compensation Board says three percent

Sat, 12/05/2020 - 5:00pm admin
Elected official raises get county approval
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Managing Editor

    COUNTY -- The Shelby County Compensation Board has recommended a three percent, across-the-board raise for elected officials for the 2021-22 fiscal year, a number the county’s board of supervisors approved this week, except for themselves.
    The supervisors voted unanimously to give themselves a lower two percent raise, but approved the compensation board’s recommendation of three percent for all other elected officials.  

 

