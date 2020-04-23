Concessions To Go At the Harlan Theatre

ARLAN -- People missing going to the movie theatre and enjoying traditional movie treats can now create their own movie nights at home complete with concessions from the downtown Harlan Theatre. Last weekend was the first weekend theatre owners Kevin and Sharon Lucke offered the curbside concessions and they were very pleased with the results.

“The first weekend was a tremendous success. It was amazing how many people came out to buy popcorn and support the theatre. Shelby County’s support has been great!” said Sharon.

The Harlan Theatre has been closed since March 17 after Governor Kim Reynolds called for all theatres in Iowa to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Containers of large popcorn, large sodas and candy from the theatre are available curbside Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights with pick-up times from 4-7 p.m. Orders are taken by calling 755-2310 between 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At the time of ordering payment can be made over the phone and concession pick-up times are scheduled. Cash payment for the concessions can also be made at pick-up.

If the phone is busy, people can also text 579-4137 and the Luckes will call people back to get orders and schedule a pick-up time. They also had a few drive-up orders during the first weekend.

The Luckes got the curbside theatre concession sale idea after their son had seen a similar promotion.

“Our son (David) who lives in Omaha texted me a picture of a theatre promo advertising popcorn to go. He said, “Mom, you should do this!” I then started searching to see what other theatres were doing to promote business without playing movies, and selling curbside concessions was the number one thing theatres were doing,” said Sharon.

The chance to take concession orders and to see patrons again was a great combo.

Sharon said, “In the beginning, it was a sobering and helpless feeling that we couldn’t play any movies for customers or welcome anyone into our business. I was tinkering down in the theatre trying to find something to do. It has been energizing to sell concessions to our long-time customers and welcome them back to the theatre.”

Prior to the governor’s mandated shutdown the theatre staff were taking extra precautions due to the COVID-19 situation. The safety of the theatre guests and their employees was and will remain the Luckes’ top priority.

The list is long of the precautions they were following including but not limited to wiping down seats and reducing seating capacity in the theatres to encourage social distancing of patrons, sanitizing seat armrests and cup holders before every show, using food preparation gloves by theatre staff and concession workers and placing hand sanitizers on ticket counters for patrons to use. Staff were also disinfecting all hand-contact surfaces in guest-accessible areas including door handles, counters, bathrooms, railings, benches, doors, faucets and light switches.

The Luckes and staff plan to offer curbside concessions every weekend until the theatre gets the green light to open up again to movie patrons. In addition to concession sales gift certificates are also available for purchase. The couple has owned the theatre for 15 years having bought the business from Sharon’s parents, Al and Dixie Woodraska.

Sharon said the theatre operates 365 days a year noting their business has not experienced anything like this pandemic before. The only other time she recalls being closed for more than a day was in 2012 when they were closed for a week to install digital equipment.

Sharon believes it will take a while after theatres are opened for patrons to come back.

“It will be slow at first. I don’t see a mad dash to the theatres once the all clear is given. People have to feel safe to go the movies again and it will take some time. That is why studios moved their new movies back so far....we need patrons to feel confident and safe about watching a movie in an enclosed room with other people,” said Sharon.

“I am sure the sanitation policies I put in place before the shutdown will continue once we open again. Perhaps curbside concession delivery will also continue once we are able to open our doors again!”

Because actors and actresses aren’t working either on making movies during the pandemic it is expected the completion and release of many movies will be delayed quite a bit.

“That’s the big question, since movies that were supposed to open now have been moved to the fall, the fall and winter movies have been moved to the spring of 2021 and so forth. Studios are hoping by fall, some production is back on track and actors are working again. And if so, will there still be no groups of more than 10? It’s pretty hard to make a movie with less than 10 people. Nothing will happen until jurisdictions relax regulations that currently don’t allow gatherings of 10 people or more. Hopefully, by next summer, movies are close to being on schedule again,” said Sharon.

When asked when the theatres open again will the Harlan Theatre be playing movies they had already had on order when the forced closure was made Sharon said unfortunately most of the major film studios have pushed back all of their new movies to late July and beyond.

“If I were to open in May, I will struggle to bring in any new movies. We have been told that studios would open up their vaults and that theatres could play classic titles until new movies are available in late summer. I would want to bring in classic content that will encourage customers to come back to watching movies,” she said.

“I feel it will take baby steps anyway for people to feel comfortable going back into a theatre and watching a movie with other patrons and studios wouldn’t want to release a major motion picture until they know customers are really ready to head back into a theatre.”

The Luckes are anticipating the time when they can welcome back movie goers. Until that time, they and their staff will continue to greet their curbside concession patrons with enthusiasm and the same familiar friendly faces theatre patrons have grown accustomed to in downtown Harlan.