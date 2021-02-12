Conductix-Wampfler, HCS, Foundation partner for updated lab

HARLAN – A public-private partnership between the Harlan Community Schools, Harlan Education Foundation and Conductix-Wampfler has led to the creation of a new, updated welding lab at the high school with hopes to prepare students who are interested in future technical careers.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Conductix to help our students gain skills that will immediately make them extremely valuable in the workforce,” said Dr. Jennifer Barnett, superintendent, Harlan Community Schools.

With a capital outlay of $43,506 for such updates as welding curtains, paint, hardware, cord and hose reels, drill presses, grinders, helmets and work stations, to name a few, Conductix-Wampfler has solidified its commitment to the future of HCS and the ongoing partnership within the community.

“The community of Harlan has so many wonderful corporations to help our students,” said Barnett. “The transformation of our ‘shop’ is one of the highlights of the school year.

“You can see the enjoyment, pride, and learning of the teacher and students on a daily basis. We greatly appreciate the generosity of Conductix and know our collaboration will continue well into the future.”

Conductix-Wampfler representatives Josh Smith and Kyle Funk provided a presentation about the partnership to the HCS Board of Education November 8.

