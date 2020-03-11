CONGRATS TO POGGE AND MCGEE WHO MEDALED AT STATE CROSS COUNTRY LAST WEEKEND!
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:59pm admin
Photo highlights.....
Here are a few photos we snapped at the Class 1A meet in Fort Dodge. Senior Peyton Pogge took 5th place in Class 1A among 152 runners with a time of 19:35. She's also shown with Courtney Sporrer from Lo-Ma who took sixth place with a time of 19:51. The Lo-Ma team took 11th place.
TC senior Brett McGee earned 11th place with a time of 16:57, also among 152 runners. Brother Sean McGee, a sophomore, took 85th with a time of 18:41.
