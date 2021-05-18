CONGRATULATIONS GRADUATES!
HARLAN -- Madison Schumacher celebrates after graduation ceremonies at Harlan Community High School Sunday, May 16. Also shown are Reece Schwery (left) and Jesse Schwery headed to the reception line in the cafeteria. HCHS graduated 125 seniors in commencement exercises held in the HCHS gymnasium -- moved inside from the planned Merrill Field site due to inclement weather.
