Consider Adopting a Senior this year
REGIONAL – Many high school seniors in southwest Iowa were treated to a virtual commencement ceremony this past weekend, and are anxiously awaiting the possibility for in-person graduation in June or July.
To further celebrate their accomplishments and offer encouragement during an unprecedented time of COVID-19 and the year-end school disruptions, an innovative Facebook project aims to “adopt” a senior and provide gifts, cards, etc. for the recent graduate.
It’s a project that’s been going on for more than a month, and continues to gain steam.
