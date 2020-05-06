Consider Donating!

• Elk Horn: Elk Horn Lutheran Christian Outreach Food Pantry. Help Elk Horn, Iowa with #HOPE (Help Other People Eat). This is for anyone in the surrounding communities, not just Elk Horn residents, that are in need. Appointments are needed to pick up items at the food pantry by calling or texting Cathi at 712-249-1289 or Juanita at 712-249-6135.

Here’s how you can help. Make a monetary donation to the Elk Horn Christian Outreach Food Pantry bank account at Shelby County State Bank in Elk Horn. Make your check payable to EH Lutheran Food Pantry. Donate food and items on the weekly specific needs list, which can be found on the Elk Horn Iowa Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/elkhorniowa/?epa=SEARCH_BOX). Drop off food and item donations at the northwest door of the Elk Horn Lutheran Church, 4313 Main Street, Elk Horn. If food items require refrigeration, contact Cathi at 712-249-1289 or Juanita at 712-249-6135.

• Harlan: Harlan Pharmacy, 1025 5th Street, Harlan, has set up a small food pantry and essential products in their entryway. Please come in and get what you may need. Please only take what you need and only one person in the entryway at a time for social distancing. Also, if you have any extras you would like to donate please do so by putting on or around table. The doors will be open during regular hours and disinfected after each entry/exit.

• Harlan: Iowa Community Kitchen Food Service Program: Every Monday, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1325 Chatburn Avenue, Harlan. If you would like to sign up for the program, please call (712) 571-9056 by noon each Saturday to receive meals on Monday. You must be on the list to receive these meals each week.

• Harlan: West Central Community Action Pantry is open by appointment only. If you would like to donate food or gift cards (no cash or check donations at this time) or need to pick up food from the pantry, you must call them 712-755-5602.

• Shelby: Shelby Food pantry, located at 419 East Street, Shelby. Days/hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. by appointment only. They are still taking food and monetary donations. Please call Shelby City Hall at 712-544-2404 to schedule an appointment for the pantry or to drop off a donation.