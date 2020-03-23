Consider donating personal protective equipment

STATE -- Businesses and organizations are urged to donate personal protective equipment, or PPE, by contacting their local public health department and the county emergency management agency.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is encouraging Iowa businesses and organizations to donate extra personal protective equipment to assist health care providers and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.

“This an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly,” said Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health.

“Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren’t immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front line of this disease.”

Any type of health care PPE will be welcomed, especially gloves, gowns, eye protection, and masks. Local public health and local emergency management officials will work to address needs locally and beyond.

To donate PPE, please contact county public health department or local emergency manager. Local health department contact information can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/lphs/local-public-health-agencies, county emergency management agency information can be found at https://www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/documents/county/COORD_Public_List...