Consider donation to Shelby County trails

COUNTY – The Shelby County Trails Board’s “Get Your Feet on the Trail” fundraiser is in full swing this month, as the committee works to secure funding that will lead to the construction of the first phase of the project in western Shelby County.

One hundred percent of the donations from the fundraiser will be used to construct multi-use trails in Shelby County.

Bob Mortensen, president of the trails board, said the fundraiser is a continuing platform for local support of the effort, and provides the opportunity to make a one-time donation, a continuing pledge, or a legacy contribution.