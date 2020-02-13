Considering getting your home tested for Radon

REGIONAL -- January was designated as Radon Awareness Month, and local officials are suggesting homeowners consider getting their homes tested for Radon.

Radon is a radioactive gas released from the normal decay of uranium in rocks and soil. It is invisible, odorless and tasteless, and seeps up through the ground and diffuses into the air. Radon exists in very low levels outdoors and higher levels in areas that have poor ventilation. High levels of radon exposure substantially increase the risk of lung cancer.