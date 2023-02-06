Construction updates for the IKM-Manning School District’s building improvements

MANNING — With board and community approval, construction for the IKM-Manning School District facility improvements and additions moves into the schematic design process. The district appreciates the community’s support in passing the Sales Tax Revenue vote in March.

“We have the big overview, but now we break it down into what furniture, what the walls look like, what the gym looks like,” IKM-Manning Superintendent Trevor Miller said. “You have an overview picture, and then you narrow it down and start really looking into the fine-tuning designs.”

Construction additions include another gymnasium which will serve as a multipurpose room. Currently, there is only one gymnasium for grades 4-12. This new multipurpose room will help alleviate some congestion that comes with only having one space. Other purposes for the space include prom, blood drives, graduation and other big events.

A student common area will be added, creating a space where students and staff can work and collaborate in small groups instead of trying to be in hallways. The construction will also add a mechanical room, new locker rooms and a SPARK/FIRE classroom. “As a district, we are most looking forward to expanding our Stem Programs (FIRE and SPARK); this additional space will allow our students the opportunity to expand their program,” Miller stated.

These additions will add 15,304 square feet to the building as it stands. The building construction will go to bid in late October or early November. A construction bid is a process of sending construction details over to possible contractors, where a company will pick up the project.

Construction should start in the spring of 2024, with the goal of finishing all construction by August 2025. The construction timeline spans over 15 months. Final costs for the improvements and additions are between $6.5 and $7 million.

“The overarching goal of this construction is to provide additional opportunities for our students,” Miller said