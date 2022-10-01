Contiguous county titling begins

COUNTY – Legislative changes for 2022 include a provision that now allows for contiguous county titling of vehicles in Iowa.

Beginning January 27, Iowa citizens will be able to perform a title transfer and obtain initial registration in their residence county or any county that borders their county of residence, said Carolyn Blum, Shelby County Treasurer.

Car dealerships that send electronic titles also can now choose, with their customer, which contiguous county they would like to have their titles processed.

Customers from outside Shelby County will be issued plates from the county stock with Shelby County imprinted.

What this means for Shelby County is the potential for a significant increase in the number of customers served as residents of Crawford, Carroll, Audubon, Harrison, Cass and Pottawattamie Counties now can get their title services done in Shelby County.

Shelby County already is among the busiest rural treasurer’s offices in the state.

“What this means for customers (is) potentially longer wait times,” Blum said.

