Costume Contest Winners!

ELK HORN -- The Danish Villages Improvement Organization (DVIO) hosted it’s annual costume contest. This year’s event was held at the Town Hall in Kimballton and included all sorts of costumes, prizes and fun. As children arrived they could snack on cookies made by Julie Andersen, and have juice boxes donated by Danielle Albert.

The costume contest began at 7:30 p.m. with prizes awarded to 4 categories including age groups, 0-3, 4-7, 8 and up and Best Group. METC donated prize bags for the Age 0-3 Category, Crystal Clear Repair donated the prize money for the Age 4-7 Category, and Mike’s Welding donated the prize money for the Age 8 and up Category. Clark Ahrenholtz State Farm Insurance donated the prize for the best group. After the contest children stayed and dance to Halloween and Dance Party music until 8:30 pm.

• Age Group 0-3 winners: 1st Place, Cowboy Lane Poldberg; 2nd Place, Little Old Lady Katie Ann Watson; 3rd Place, Dinosaur Duo Jack & Tyler Petersen.

• Age group 4-7 winners: 1st Place, Farmer & Tractor Declan Nikklasen; 2nd place, Little Witch Brynn Schechinger; 3rd place, Dinosaur Braxton Androy.

• Age group 8 and up winners: 1st place, Scarecrow Celina Owens; 2nd place, Sad Clown Savannah Ostrus; 3rd place Zombie Boy Brock Schechinger.

• Best Group Category: How to Train Your Dragon, Gideon King, Timothy Reinhardt, Emma Reinhardt, Deborah King, Clara King, Josiah King.