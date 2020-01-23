Council Bluffs woman dies in Shelby County crash
COUNTY -- A 31-year-old Council Bluffs woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident northwest of Earling in Shelby County last week.
Amber Dawn Sauvago was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.
On Thursday, Jan. 16 at approximately 8:02 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department were called to the single-vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 37 east of Street F16.
