County’s COVID-19 recovery rate at 98 percent
COUNTY -- Shelby County’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98 percent, according to official numbers from Myrtue Medical Center and Shelby County Public Health.
As of Wednesday, July 22 there have been 127 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County, with 124 of those listed as recovered.
Three still recovering. No deaths reported.
There have been 722 negative tests and four are still pending.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
