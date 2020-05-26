County’s numbers on the increase
COUNTY -- As Shelby County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise, now at 31 with 8 tests still pending, local health officials are reminding residents to continue their diligence with social distancing and personal hygiene measures. Many of Iowa’s businesses are re-opening after the governor relaxed restrictions over the past week and into this week. Health officials ask that Shelby Countians take personal responsibility to be safe and keep others safe, and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Everyday prevention methods are very important: wash hands frequently; stay home if you are ill; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw tissue in the trash; keep children home when they are sick; avoid close contact with people who are sick; perform routine cleaning -- frequently touched surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, light switches, countertops) with the cleaners typically used. Use all cleaning products according to the directions on the label.
coronavirus.iowa.gov
myrtuemedical.org
Harlan Newspapers Facebook/Twitter
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)