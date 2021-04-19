County’s website goes down, currently unavailable

COUNTY – Shelby County’s official website is offline due to hacking vulnerabilities following an update recommended by the state regarding election security.

Taryn Knapp, Director, Shelby County Information Technology, said it could be up to three months before a replacement website is up and running.

“Most things are still available,” Knapp said. “We have a lot of links to secondary sites with property taxes and assessments.”

The issue began months ago when the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office told counties that any website that had to do with elections needed to have a .gov domain, so Shelby County began that transition from its current www.shco.org.

“When we did that, what was needed to keep it up and running had to be reverted back to an older version of the website,” Knapp explained. “It took down a lot of things on our website due to the format that we had, which left us open to vulnerability.”

Two recorded incidents were reported during that reversion, Knapp said.

“If we kept the (shco.org) active, we would have potentially more hacks on that website,” she said, so the county made the site inactive while it worked toward a solution.

The county currently is waiting on two separate website considerations to review, and it could take up to three months before a new site is active.

In the meantime, the county is considering a blank page announcing the website is under construction, with links and/or phone numbers to direct people to a location.

Residents also can go directly to the secondary sites such as Beacon to obtain Shelby County assessment and property tax information. Head to https://beacon.schneidercorp.com/ and select Iowa and Shelby County.