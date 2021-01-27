County appoints ICAP to manage employee lawsuit
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Board of Supervisors and Shelby County Emergency Management Commission have approved the appointment of ICAP (Iowa Communities Assurance Pool) to handle litigation efforts going forward in a lawsuit brought by a former employee.
The supervisors approved a resolution Thursday, Jan. 21 authorizing ICAP to manage and handle litigation matters regarding a lawsuit brought by former emergency management association employee Jason Wickizer.
