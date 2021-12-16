County approves ARPA funds for fairgrounds efforts

COUNTY – Shelby County will provide $70,500 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies to the Shelby County Fairgrounds for upgrades to its footprint in Harlan, including a new restroom and well.

The board of supervisors Tuesday, Dec. 7 approved the expenditure with the possibility of allocating additional funds for more improvements in the future.

Shelby County Fair Board President Darren Goshorn addressed the board and said the fair board is looking to upgrade its facilities each year. The restroom and well are the top projects on the radar for 2022.

“We’re always looking to do some improvements down there and continue to upgrade the infrastructure,” Goshorn said. “We want to make it look nice and be usable for the whole county.”

