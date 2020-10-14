County approves five- year agreement to fund public health
COUNTY – Shelby County has signed off on a five-year agreement extension through the Shelby County Board of Health with Myrtue Medical Center to provide public health services to the county and its residents.
Shelby County will provide funding to support/implement public health services for the next five years beginning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026. Funding will be $185,000 in the first year, $180,000 in year two and $185,000, $190,000 and $195,000 in the final three years.
The funding will be used to provide public health services that prevent, identify and counter health threats to the public, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, the hospital will provide administrative oversight and ancillary services necessary to support public health programming.
