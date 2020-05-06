County backs King, but Feenstra wins primary
STATE – Shelby County Republican voters showed continued support for controversial U.S. Representative Steve King (R-Kiron) in Tuesday’s primary election, but statewide the embattled incumbent lost his bid for another term in the House to challenger Randy Feenstra of Hull.
Unofficial results Wednesday showed Feenstra with 45.7 percent of the vote as compared to King’s 36 percent, a margin of roughly 8,000 votes in the highly conservative 4th District in western Iowa.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
