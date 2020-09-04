County cases remain at 7

COUNTY -- Shelby County’s number of COVID-19 cases remains at seven, while testing continues.

Myrtue Medical Center reports as of Thursday morning, April 9 that there are seven confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 53 negative cases and six pending.

Myrtue Medical Center’s physician, Brian Anderson, Medical Director of Public Health, emphasizes the importance of community-mindedness by staying vigilant with social practices and hygiene.

“Stay home, take personal responsibility for the guidelines that are set before us and follow them,” said Dr. Anderson. “If you must go out for essential items, practice social distancing by keeping 6-feet distance between you and others and send only one person from your family. Go to as few of places as possible to slow the spread of this contagious illnesses,” says Dr. Anderson.

“Older adults should have a neighbor or family member get their groceries. Another option is using the Shelby County COAD grocery shopping service or Hy-Vee aisles online app as an alternative.”

If you suspect you may have Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms, please call first at 712-755-5130 before visiting the health clinic or 712-755-5161 for the Emergency Room. Based on your symptoms, you will be given special instructions.

“Most patients who are mildly ill with Coronavirus are able to recover and manage their symptoms at home. If you have symptoms including a fever of greater than 100.4°, cough, sore throat and/or shortness of breath, you don’t necessarily need to be seen by a provider immediately,” said Dr. Anderson.

These patients are first asked to self-quarantine their entire family at home. If symptoms continue, call 712-755-5130 to review your symptoms with a triage nurse, who will determine your next steps.

For individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, it’s essential that your entire family self-quarantine. If possible, the individual with symptoms should isolate separately within the home, staying in a separate bedroom and bathroom area.

When your entire family is under self-quarantine, no one should leave the home. This is absolutely critical to avoid spreading this highly contagious virus. Make arrangements to have someone drop off needed supplies outside to prevent the disease from spreading to others in the community.

• If you come down with symptoms, isolate yourself from others in the household until:

• You have no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of medicine to reduce fevers AND

• Other symptoms have improved (cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND

• At least 7 days have passed since the symptoms first appeared.

“Some of our first confirmed COVID-19 cases have recently completed or will soon complete their home isolation requirements. Once patients are released by Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health Department, they will be able to return safely to their normal activities in the community,” said Dr. Anderson.

“It is encouraging to know these individuals were able to manage their symptoms without hospitalization and have fully recovered.”

The CDC recently updated their recommendation regarding the use of face masks. The CDC is now recommending the use of face masks for the general public to reduce transmission of the Coronavirus. It is important to use face masks safely and properly and do not replace the other recommended preventive measures like social distancing and hand hygiene.

Additional Updates

As of Tuesday, April 7, the Harlan Rural Health Clinic will be closing daily at 5 p.m. The clinic will suspend evening hours until further notice. The Elk Horn, Earling and Avoca Clinics closed on Wednesday, April 8. They will remain closed until further notice. The Shelby Clinic will continue to operate according to their normal schedule.

The main clinic entrance doors will be closed at 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. After these hours, all visitors will enter through the Emergency Room. On Saturday, the main clinic entrance doors will be closed at 12:00 p.m. After these hours, visitors will enter through the Emergency Room.

For updates on the COVID-19 and what you can do to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors, please routinely visit http://www.myrtuemedical.org or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov.

COVID-19 Statistics

Shelby County Cases 7

Nearby Counties

Harrison County 11

Crawford County 6

Audubon County 1

Pottawattamie County 11

Monona County 6

Carroll County 1

Cass County 0

Statewide

Number of Cases in Iowa 1,145

Deaths 27

Negative Tests 12,821