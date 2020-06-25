County confirmed cases on the rise

COUNTY -- As Shelby County continues to see its number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise, authorities are urging residents to remember the keys to slowing the spread of the virus in the community.

West Central Iowa, including Shelby County and the immediate counties surrounding, are seeing numbers grow at a significant rate. In the last week, Shelby County has seen its numbers double, while other counties like Carroll saw numbers more than triple. Audubon County and Cass County do seem to have relatively lower numbers than others, tallying 15 and 16 cases, respectively.

Social distancing, practicing proper hygiene with frequent hand washing, utilizing hand sanitizer and wearing masks in public are critical to keeping the coronavirus from continued community spread, officials say.

Here are a few reminders to keep Shelby County safe:

When to Seek Care

Are you experiencing any of the following COVID-19 symptoms: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell?

Before visiting Myrtue Medical Center or the Shelby County Medical Clinic call 712-755-5130 to talk to a nurse.

If you think you may have the Coronavirus (COVID-19), DO NOT go directly to the ER, hospital or doctor’s office. Call first. Our healthcare providers will evaluate your symptoms and explain your best course of action.

Do not go to work, school or social gatherings if you have symptoms.

Routine Appointments, Check-ups, Screenings and Immunizations

Maintaining appointments and seeking care is critical for all healthcare conditions, especially those conditions such as diabetes, asthma, heart disease, hypertension, and lung disease. It is also important to keep well-child visits and make sure childhood immunizations are up-to-date and delivered on time.

Virtual appointments are available for various types of visits in the Rural Health Clinic for safety and convenience from their home or anywhere using a computer or mobile device. Telehealth visits allow you to have a medical consultation with a healthcare provider using live video chat from the comfort of your home.

Everyday prevention methods are important:

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Stay home if you are ill.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw tissue in the trash.

• Keep children home when they are sick.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces (e.g., doorknobs, light switches, countertops) with the cleaners typically used.

• Use all cleaning products according to the directions on the label.

coronavirus.iowa.gov

myrtuemedical.org

Harlan Newspapers Facebook/Twitter