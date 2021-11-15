County considers bonding for updated radio system

HARLAN – Shelby County is considering bonding for monies to fund an E911 radio project that would upgrade the county’s radio system for communications, law enforcement and fire departments.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors met with Northland Public Finance in mid-October to discuss bonding options should the county proceed with the project, estimated to cost anywhere from $2-$6.3 million, depending on final decisions on what is needed.

While no final commitments have been made, the county is looking to utilize American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help offset the cost, as well as reserve funding from E911, potential grant funding and maybe bond monies so as to limit the effect to property taxpayers.

Floating a bond referendum would create the first debt the county has had since 2007. The county has since then put away monies for annual capital projects, but the cost of this proposed system is high enough to warrant investigating bonding options, officials said.

“This kind of snuck up on us,” said supervisor Steve Kenkel. “I’ll entertain bonding, but also advocate for other funding (sources) like ARPA…….”

