County considers solar energy possibility for county buildings

COUNTY – Shelby County will investigate further a proposal from a Storm Lake renewable energy company the possibility of implementing solar energy panels on some county buildings with a goal of saving future energy costs.

Rob Hach with Trusted Energy gave a short presentation to the Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Aug. 17, suggesting the county could utilize American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to advance renewable energy in Shelby County.

“It would be a great use of county tax dollars due to the 35-plus years of spillover effect of energy cost savings that will occur with a solar investment,” Hach, company president, told the board.

“Shelby County is already required to purchase electricity in order to function, and energy costs will continue to go up and never go down no matter how much a utility provider invests in renewables.

“By using ARPA funds to invest in a solar energy array, the county will save money immediately and continue to save for the next 35 years.”

