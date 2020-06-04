County Coronavirus Cases Rising

STATE -- Eight more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 83 new cases have been confirmed in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday.

Iowa now totals 25 deaths and 868 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been an additional 680 negative tests for a total of 10,653 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Shelby County saw its seventh reported case of coronavirus over the weekend. The person is a middle-aged adult from 41-60 years old.

According to the IDPH, more than 10 percent of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long-term care staff and residents, and more than 40 percent of all deaths in Iowa are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

In Linn County, 70 of the 161 positive cases (43 percent) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

COVID-19 Statistics

Shelby County Cases 7

Nearby Counties

Harrison County 10

Crawford County 4

Audubon County 1

Pottawattamie County 7

Monona County 6

Carroll County 1

Cass County 0