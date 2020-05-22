County fair announcement in June

COUNTY -- Shelby County Fair officials announced on Facebook® May 16 that a decision on any changes to the Shelby County Fair will be made the first week of June.

Officials are working with the extension staff and FFA teachers to provide the best possible experience for the youth who have been working on projects to showcase at the fair, while maintaining the respect for current state and local guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please be patient with us as we attempt to achieve our goal of allowing the youth of Shelby County to showcase their exhibits while keeping the community safe and healthy,” officials said.

No schedule is posted at this time -- fair week is July 15-19. “Thank you to the community for your continued support of the fair,” officials said.