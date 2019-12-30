COUNTY FARMLAND VALUES RISE

REGIONAL -- After having seen a decrease in 2018, the average value of an acre of farmland in Iowa saw a slight increase in 2019. The average statewide value of an acre of farmland is now estimated to be $7,432. This represents a increase of 2.3 percent, or $168 per acre, from the 2018 estimate.

Shelby County saw a modest increase in farmland values similar to the statewide average, from $7,656 to $7,884 per acre, or an approximately three percent hike. All counties surrounding Shelby County also saw modest value increases on par with the state average.