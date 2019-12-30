COUNTY FARMLAND VALUES RISE
REGIONAL -- After having seen a decrease in 2018, the average value of an acre of farmland in Iowa saw a slight increase in 2019. The average statewide value of an acre of farmland is now estimated to be $7,432. This represents a increase of 2.3 percent, or $168 per acre, from the 2018 estimate.
Shelby County saw a modest increase in farmland values similar to the statewide average, from $7,656 to $7,884 per acre, or an approximately three percent hike. All counties surrounding Shelby County also saw modest value increases on par with the state average.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95