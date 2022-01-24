County files objection to carbon pipeline (Corrected Version)

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors has filed an objection letter with the Iowa Utilities Board regarding the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline proposed to travel through Shelby County.

The board voted 3-0 Tuesday, Jan. 18 to submit the objection, which makes particular note of the board’s exception to any use of eminent domain, and further supports landowner rights.

“This board does not object to the installation of the pipeline, however it believes the right of passage should lie with our landowners,” the letter says.

“Concurrently, while this board does harbor responsibilities as to monitoring construction, and other local regulatory particulars, we believe the use of eminent domain is to be reserved for the use of publicly owned or community service infrastructure and using it to construct this type of project would be an inappropriate use of this measure.”

The letter goes on to ask the utilities board to deny use of eminent domain for privately owned hazardous liquid pipelines, to include the Summit Carbon Capture Pipeline.

“It is this board’s opinion that privately held land interactions/transactions are to be negotiated between the private entities involved,” the letter said.

Full article in the Tribune.

