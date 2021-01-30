County insurance carrier settles lawsuit for $860,000
COUNTY – Shelby County, through its representative Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP), on Friday, Jan. 22 settled a lawsuit with a former employee for $860,000.
Kellie Paschke, West Des Moines, attorney for Jason Wickizer, confirmed this week that Shelby County, the Emergency Management Commission and their insurer have agreed to pay to settle the lawsuit for unpaid wages, wrongful termination, and other matters.
