County makes it official; masks in the buildings

COUNTY – Face coverings are now mandatory for visitors doing business in county-owned buildings, and employees, under a policy unanimously approved by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, Nov. 17.

Unofficially adopted by the supervisors last week, the board okayed the final policy as drafted by county attorney Marcus Gross, Jr.

Basically, the policy calls for a mask mandate at all times, except for employees who are alone at their desk in the office, or at a shop location such as secondary roads. Once employees or the public interact, masks are mandatory.