County moves ahead with communications project

COUNTY – Shelby County is moving forward with a $2 million project to purchase radios and pagers for emergency, law enforcement and fire department communications.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Nov. 16 approved a proposal to proceed with the project, and is expected to finalize the numbers in early December and hold a public hearing in mid-December outlining the purchase.

Costs for the initiative will be handled by a combination of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Shelby County Emergency Management Association (EMA) and Shelby County E911 capital reserves, and general obligation bonds, for a project outlay estimated at $2,188,930.

The county is pledging $300,000 in ARPA funding toward the project, and it’s expected that EMA and E911 will combine to match that number.

Cut from the initial proposal at this time is the construction of communications towers, which would have ballooned the total project cost to from $4.5-$6.395 million.

