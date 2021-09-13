County okays first round of federal ARPA funding

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors has approved the first applications for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding targeted to programs associated with Shelby County Public Health and Environmental Health.

Public health is being awarded $265,000 for programs in life parent support, lead poisoning prevention, fall prevention education, domestic violence assistance and pandemic response.

Shelby County Environmental Health will receive $90,000 for well plugging and well rehabilitation efforts.

Shelby County currently has developed a plan of action on how best to spend the $2.22 million in federal ARPA funds it has received. The supervisors developed distribution guidelines in July, including the release of a request application for eligible entities to seek monies.

Of the $2.2 million, the supervisors are proposing equal allocations of $355,000 to five of the qualified priorities, with $444,000 proposed for lost county revenues over three phases.

Full article in the Tribune.