County receives $3,000 grant for COVID shields
COUNTY – Shelby County is receiving a $3,000 grant from the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, the proceeds of which will be utilized to purchase and install more plexiglass barriers as safety measures during election and voting in November.
The monies, from the Vote Safe Iowa Initiative, must be used “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically and internationally, for the 2020 Federal election cycle.”
Shelby County Auditor and Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell said up to 20 additional plexiglass shields may be needed as the county prepares for the November in-person presidential election. “We need to plan for a heavier turnout,” he said.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)