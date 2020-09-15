County receiving $16,000 for COVID-related election expenses

COUNTY – Shelby County has applied to receive $16,000 in state funding as reimbursement for COVID-19 pandemic-related election expenses for the November general election.

Shelby County Auditor and Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell said this week that the monies come from the state through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.

Maxwell said each county in Iowa is eligible for $10,000 plus $600 for each precinct to help pay for COVID-related costs such as purchasing personal protection equipment, sanitizer or plastic barriers at polling places, to name a new.

Maxwell said a ballot counter, at a cost of $7,800, also may be eligible for reimbursement with this election funding. The county’s board of supervisors approved the purchase earlier this month.

The state monies have to be used for COVID-related election expenses, Maxwell said. “We’re looking for ways to protect people,” he said. “For example with the plastic barriers, we’ll now have nine feet of plastic our workers will sit behind for protection.”

The county will be putting together supply kits for each of the precincts to include masks, gloves, sanitizer, etc.

Any monies not spent by November 30 will be funneled back to the state.