County retains attorney to investigate EMA disbursements
COUNTY – Shelby County has retained Ahlers & Cooney P.C., Des Moines, to complete research and investigation of potential causes-of-action related to disbursements made at the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, and potentially to commence litigation on behalf of Shelby County that may result from the investigation.
The Shelby County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 22 to engage the law firm for purposes of research and investigation.
