County returns Extension’s unused taxpayer dollars

COUNTY – Shelby County has agreed to send $35,246.67 in tax revenues generated back to the Shelby County Extension Service for specified projects to be completed in the next fiscal year.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to reimburse the taxes collected last year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the extension service’s program, staff vacancies and changes the past year, the extension had an excess carryover required to be sent back to the county. Basically it under spent its budget, and the money was sent back per Iowa law and put into the Shelby County general fund.

