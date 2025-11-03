County seeks information about illegal tire dumping

Shelby County Engineer Chris Fredericksen said his department has recently discovered more than 1,000 tires dumped in eight locations in the rural area of southwest Shelby County.

“By the time you figure disposal fees and labor to take them out, were looking at more than $10,000,” Fredericksen said.

If anyone has information regarding the illegal dumping, or sees anything suspicious, please contact Fredericksen at 712-755-5954 or thee Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 712-755-5026.