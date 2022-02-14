Home / Home

County, unions begin contract negotiations

Mon, 02/14/2022 - 9:38am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    COUNTY – Shelby County employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1014-2 and 1014-4 have presented their initial bargaining proposals to Shelby County as contract negotiations officially get under way.
    Initial proposals from the union and counter-proposals from the county were exchanged Tuesday, Feb. 1, and now both sides are holding exempt closed sessions working toward a contract agreement.

Full article in the Tribune.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online

Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here