County, unions begin contract negotiations
COUNTY – Shelby County employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1014-2 and 1014-4 have presented their initial bargaining proposals to Shelby County as contract negotiations officially get under way.
Initial proposals from the union and counter-proposals from the county were exchanged Tuesday, Feb. 1, and now both sides are holding exempt closed sessions working toward a contract agreement.
Full article in the Tribune.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95