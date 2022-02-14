County, unions begin contract negotiations

COUNTY – Shelby County employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1014-2 and 1014-4 have presented their initial bargaining proposals to Shelby County as contract negotiations officially get under way.

Initial proposals from the union and counter-proposals from the county were exchanged Tuesday, Feb. 1, and now both sides are holding exempt closed sessions working toward a contract agreement.

