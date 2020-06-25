Court dismisses lawsuit alleging violation of constitutional rights
COUNTY – A Shelby County judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit by a Kansas man against the county, a judge, attorneys and his ex-wife alleging violation of his constitutional rights.
David Zachary Ostrom, 40, Paola, KS, filed the petition March 6. Jeffery L. Larson, Chief Judge, Fourth Judicial District of Iowa, dismissed the lawsuit June 15. In the dismissal, the court said “after review of the file, the court finds the matter has been on file for more than 90 days and that service has not been made on the respondent/defendant.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)