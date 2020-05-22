Courthouse, city hall re-opening being discussed by local officials
HARLAN -- Shelby County officials will meet Thursday, May 28 to consider re-opening of the courthouse in Harlan, and the rules and regulations that would accompany an opening.
Once a decision has been made, an announcement will be made to the public.
Harlan city officials tentatively are planning to open city hall to the public on June 1.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)