Courthouse, city hall re-opening being discussed by local officials

Fri, 05/22/2020 - 9:24am admin

    HARLAN -- Shelby County officials will meet Thursday, May 28 to consider re-opening of the courthouse in Harlan, and the rules and regulations that would accompany an opening.
    Once a decision has been made, an announcement will be made to the public.
    Harlan city officials tentatively are planning to open city hall to the public on June 1.

