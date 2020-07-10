Home / Home

COVID-19 brings nursing education changes

Wed, 10/07/2020 - 5:00pm admin
IWCC stepping up to the challenge --
By: 
By Bob Bjoin, Managing Editor
Once students get used to the technology of online or hybrid classes, they still feel connected and realize they can still talk to their instructor and ask questions. -- Lori Stitz, IWCC Shelby County Center Director

    HARLAN – Iowa Western Community College has implemented a comprehensive plan to keep students and staff at the main campus in Council Bluffs, as well as all of the centers including Shelby County Center, as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    COVID-19 brings many challenges to education, but IWCC is stepping up to the challenge providing needed services to area communities.
    The nursing program at IWCC Shelby County Center is a prime example of the importance of continuing education through this pandemic to train essential workers.  Shayla Leinen, associate professor in the nursing department at IWCC, said the program has been up and running throughout the pandemic.
    “The students and I have been flexible in how their learning is occurring,” Leinen said.  “COVID-19 has just forced them to learn the important trait of flexibility as a nurse a little earlier than planned.”

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here