COVID-19 brings nursing education changes
HARLAN – Iowa Western Community College has implemented a comprehensive plan to keep students and staff at the main campus in Council Bluffs, as well as all of the centers including Shelby County Center, as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 brings many challenges to education, but IWCC is stepping up to the challenge providing needed services to area communities.
The nursing program at IWCC Shelby County Center is a prime example of the importance of continuing education through this pandemic to train essential workers. Shayla Leinen, associate professor in the nursing department at IWCC, said the program has been up and running throughout the pandemic.
“The students and I have been flexible in how their learning is occurring,” Leinen said. “COVID-19 has just forced them to learn the important trait of flexibility as a nurse a little earlier than planned.”
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)