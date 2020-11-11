COVID-19 is a Killer

MANILLA – Joan Bauer knew she was dying.

So did Keith Rasmussen.

Both exactly 10 days after hospitalized for COVID-19.

“I can’t think of a worse nightmare,” said Nina, who lost her husband of nearly 35 years – they were to celebrate their anniversary the week of Keith’s death -- and her best friend in Joan – her confidant, her buddy; heck, they did everything together.

The day before Keith died, he knew he wasn’t going to make it, said Nina. Hospitalized with COVID-19 herself at the Denison hospital, she and Keith, who had been transferred to Jennie Edmundson in Council Bluffs, had daily phone calls thanks to the nurses coordinating at both facilities.

They had kept in touch, if only for a few minutes each day. She cherished those moments.