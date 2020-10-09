COVID-19 positivity rate drops
COUNTY -- Shelby County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped considerably during the last month, according to statistics from the state’s coronavirus website.
On August 5, Shelby County was showing a positivity rate among the highest in Iowa -- 23.59 percent which ranked the county fourth for positive cases.
As of this week, the county’s positivity rate has dropped to 3.8 percent, placing it 90th out of 99 counties in Iowa.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)