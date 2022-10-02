COVID-19 state data websites decommissioned

COUNTY – The Harlan Newspapers’ reporting of COVID-19 statistics, including hospital information, will be scaled back starting next week following the state’s announcement that it will decommission its state reporting websites, www.coronavirus.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov.

Since the websites were launched initially, Shelby County residents have been provided COVID-19-related information via the state website to include everything from number of cases, deaths and hospital beds available, to positivity percentages and other county and state-specific statistics.

“With the changes at the state level, we will adapt and provide what COVID-19 health information remains available beginning with the Friday, Feb. 18 News-Advertiser,” said Harlan Newspapers Publisher Josh Byers.

“It will look a little different, but continue to check out page two of each issue for COVID-specific data.”

Full article in the NA.