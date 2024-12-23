CPM announces strategic acquisition of Jacobs Global

HARLAN — CPM, a leading solutions provider of process equipment, engineered technologies and aftermarket parts and services, announced the acquisition of Jacobs Global in Harlan.

Representatives from CPM said the transaction will enhance the company’s product offerings, expand its market reach and add capacity to better serve CPM’s growing global customer base. In addition, the transaction unites two industry leaders behind a shared mission to sustainably feed, fuel and build a better world.

“Bringing Jacobs Global into the CPM family is a significant milestone for us,” said David Webster, CEO of CPM. “Their strong team members and their expertise in manufacturing high-quality aftermarket parts together with their commitment to customer service perfectly complements our business model. We are excited to add Jacobs Global’s capabilities and work together with their team to continue our joint legacy of innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Founded in 1934, Jacobs Global has established itself as a trusted name in the milling industry, providing customized solutions to over 4,000 mills in more than 80 countries. Known for their durable and efficient replacement parts, Jacobs Global has built a reputation for high service, excellence and reliability.

The acquisition will see Jacobs Global’s extensive range of products, including hammermill hammers and screens, pellet mill dies, and roller shells, integrated into CPM’s existing offerings, thus providing customers with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for their animal feed, oilseed and biomass processing operations. This acquisition will drive significant advancements in product performance and customer satisfaction, leveraging the combined strengths of both companies.

About CPM

CPM Holdings, Inc. is a diversified leading global supplier of process equipment and engineered technologies that sustainably feed, fuel, and build a better world. With its growing family of 18 market-leading product brands, CPM serves a variety of industries including animal feed, consumer food, green energy, advanced materials and sustainable packaging. Founded in 1883, CPM has more than 1,700 employees across 42 facilities on 4 continents with presence in 150+ countries. From the foods you eat to the fuels you require, CPM plays an important role in making the world more efficient and more sustainable.