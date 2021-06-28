Crazy Jumping Worms Make Iowa Debut
REGIONAL -- Homeowners may want to watch out for a new species of earthworm, nicknamed the “crazy worm,” on their properties this summer.
The worm, commonly referred to as the Asian jumping worm, is similar in appearance to a common earthworm, but is easily identifiable by its erratic, snake-like behavior.
The jumping worm behaves like a snake, wiggling and thrashing when disturbed.
They will typically be found at the surface of the ground, rather than underground like the common earthworm.
