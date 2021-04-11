Creepy decorated pumpkins on display

HARLAN -- Harlan Community Middle School students decorated pumpkins in their advisory class to be displayed and voted on during a book fair held November 1-4. Grandpa’s Pumpkin Farm in Panama and Harlan Hy-Vee generously donated the pumpkins used.

The requirements were that the pumpkin had to go along with the book fair theme, Books Bring Us Together, or be based off of a book. The students weren’t allowed to carve the pumpkins but were able to use whatever other supplies they chose.

The pumpkins are voted on by all of the middle school student body, middle school staff, district staff, along with parents, siblings, and guardians during conferences. The winner will be announced Monday, November 8 and given a prize.