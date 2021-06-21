CUCC Celebrating 150 years!

HARLAN -- Congregational United Church of Christ, Harlan, is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a special worship service Sunday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Donna Ewert said she hopes parishioners past and present will stop by for the service and view the tables of memorabilia available in the fellowship hall downstairs.

“We are the little church on the hill who believes in Christ,” Ewert said. “We welcome all, love God and others, so that they may all be one.”

